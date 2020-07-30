Elizabeth Lee Hansen, 34, of Colfax, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at DreamWorks Assisted Living in Colfax.
Elizabeth was born April 1, 1986, in Spokane, to David and Christy (Jordan) Hansen. She grew up in Clarkston and graduated from Clarkston High School. Elizabeth lived in Clarkston until moving to Colfax six years ago.
She had a brilliant sense of humor and so enjoyed joking with family and friends. Her laughter was both magical and contagious. Elizabeth so enjoyed her family and was a loving daughter, sister and friend. Her daddy was the most special person in her life. Elizabeth would light up when he came into the room.
She is survived by her parents, Dave and Lanette Hansen, of Clarkston; brother Scott (Julie) Wilson and their children, Josie and Lea; sister Kari (Miah) Van Tine and their children, Mason and Xander; sister Shantel (Aaron) Thornton and their children, Julien and Jemma; sister Tara (Jared) Semanko and their children, Trenten and Treven; sister Chelsea Wilson and her daughter, Tycee; aunt Deb Jo (Dale) Mueller; uncle Mike (Kathy) Hansen; uncle Mark Jordan; uncle Kevin Jordan; and several extended family members and friends.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her mother, Christy; and her brother, Logan Hansen.
A private family gathering to celebrate Elizabeth’s life will be held. She will be laid to rest with her mother and brother at the Asotin Cemetery by her loving family. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.