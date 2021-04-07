Elizabeth H. “Liz” Wassmuth, 88, was born Dec. 15, 1932, to Clem and Elizabeth (Schmidt) Wassmuth at their home midway between Greencreek and Cottonwood. She was the 14th of 15 Wassmuth children in the family.
She passed away on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Lewiston.
Liz attended grade school at Greencreek and graduated from Greencreek High School in 1950, one of a class of 17. In September 1954, Liz began working at the Cottonwood Cash Grocery while still living on the farm with her parents and sister Hildegarde. After her parents’ deaths, she built a home in Cottonwood where she and her sister Hildegarde lived the rest of their lives. In 1963, she started working for Len and Virgil Schmidt at their insurance agency, where she continued working until her retirement in 1996. During her time at the insurance agency, she was licensed to sell all lines of insurances in the state of Idaho. She was proud of the fact that she passed all four of the insurance tests at one time.
Some of her fondest memories were the many trips all over the United States and Canada that she took with Helen Remmie. Her favorite trips were to Florida to visit her brother and his family. She is best remembered in Cottonwood as being seen out walking each day with her little dog, Gizmo, and her friendliness to everyone she met. She so loved a good visit.
Liz was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood and the National Association of Mutual Insurance Agents.
She was so appreciative of the loving care that she received from her godchild and niece, Theresa Uptmor, and her nephew, Urban Wassmuth.
Liz was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Joe, Nick, Baby Clarence, Clarence, Lawrence, Clem and Vince and Leonard; her sisters, Bernadine Bruegeman, Christine Winkler, Hildegarde Wassmuth, Baby Cecelia and Baby Catherine.
She is survived by her brother, Anthony Wassmuth, and her best little companion, Gizmo. She is also survived by her brothers’ and sisters’ children, who she dearly loved.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Monday with a funeral Mass celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. A lunch will be served at the Cottonwood Community Hall following burial at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home of Grange-ville. Please send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, P.O. Box 425, Cottonwood, ID 83522, or to St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 137, Cottonwood, ID 83522.