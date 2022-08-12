Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Lorraine (Mudry) Stoorza

Elizabeth “Betty” Lorraine (Mudry) Stoorza passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the Meadowlark Homes in Grangeville. She was 98 years old, born Aug. 20, 1923, in Danbury, Conn. She was the daughter of John and Anna Mudry. She had five siblings, who all preceded her in death.

She was married to Kenneth W. Stoorza in 1946. They moved to Post Falls to retire in 1977 and enjoyed their life there until Kenneth passed in 1995. Betty moved to Grangeville in 2011 to be closer to her daughter.