Elizabeth (Betty) Calkins Davis, 87, of Pullman, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at her Pullman home.
Betty was born Jan. 2, 1932, in Palo Alto, Calif., to Robert and Gertrude Calkins. She grew up in California until the family moved to New York, where she graduated from high school. Betty attended Duke University, where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree. She attended graduate school at Stanford University, and it was there that Betty met William Charles Davis. They were married June 19, 1956.
In 1968, they moved to Pullman when Bill accepted a position at Washington State University in the College of Veterinary Medicine. Betty was a loving and compassionate person who valued her family and enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother. She worked with her husband through the years in different science ventures and assisted him in developing a web program for immunology. She helped establish an endowment in the Department of Microbiology and Pathology in the college to assure support for continuation of research in the immunology of livestock and companion animals. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, keeping the family books and being a homemaker.
Betty is survived by her husband, William Davis, at the family home in Pullman; two daughters, Jennifer Elizabeth Davis Bergholdt, of Seattle, and Valerie Anne Davis, of Las Vegas; her brother, Robert Calkins; and two grandchildren, Paige Emily Bergholdt and Hunter William Dobson. Her parents preceded her in death.
No public services will be held, and Betty will be laid to rest at the Pullman Cemetery. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.