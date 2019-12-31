Elizabeth Bonham Baskerville was born May 1, 1942, to Elizabeth Trumbo Baskerville and Harry H. Baskerville Jr. at the Lutheran Hospital in Los Angeles.
She was a beautiful baby with big brown eyes and curly brown hair. Elizabeth was a precocious child who loved to learn. She announced at a young age that she wanted to be either a fireman or a doctor (doctor won out).
Elizabeth and her younger sister, Stephanie, grew up in Altadena, Calif. Elizabeth was a straight-A student with the exception of one B in junior high school (such an aberration). In 1960, she was valedictorian of a class of over 800 seniors at John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif., (back in the days when there was only one valedictorian each year) and earned a scholarship to Stanford University.
Elizabeth loved everything about Stanford, but especially treasured the lifelong friends she made there. She liked to tell people she “did well enough at Stanford to be accepted at the University of Southern California School of Medicine” in 1964. Her graduation from medical school in 1968 was followed by a rotating internship in all services at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, Ore.
Elizabeth married Erin Molloy Wirtz in 1969, and the couple volunteered at a medical mission stationed at Tshikage in Zaire (Congo). Upon returning from Africa, Elizabeth completed a three-year pediatric residency at Los Angeles Children’s Hospital. She then opened a pediatric practice in Ontario, Ore., where she was the first female physician in Ontario and, for five years, she was the only pediatrician in a 60-mile radius.
Elizabeth and her husband divorced in 1973. The true blessing from the marriage came in the form of a wonderful son, Matthew Dalton Baskerville, born in 1973. While she labored with Matthew in the Ontario Hospital, the OB department continued to bring newborns to her to examine. Now that’s dedication.
In 1977, Elizabeth and her son moved to Santa Cruz, Calif., to be closer to friends and family. She established a private pediatric practice, which continued until her retirement in 2015. Santa Cruz was also where her second beloved son, David John Everett Baskerville, was born in 1982.
Elizabeth loved taking care of children and their parents. She practiced long enough to treat three generations of children in her community. More than once, she was voted Best Doctor in Santa Cruz as noted in the Santa Cruz Metro. In 1981, her book for parents, “Dr. Baskerville’s Baby Basics,” was published. In 1998, she published a children’s book entitled “David’s Kiss,” illustrated by her cousin, Perry Jamieson. In 2015, Elizabeth closed her practice and, the following spring, moved to Clarkston to be near her sister, Stephanie Leer.
In addition to her medical excellence, Elizabeth had a strong creative side and talent. Over the years she enjoyed clay modeling, stained glass, crewel and needlepoint. She became a master of heirloom sewing and Brazilian embroidery, and she made charming clothing for little girls and dolls. Two of her projects were published in Classic Sewing Magazine, with a third to be published posthumously.
Elizabeth was diagnosed with cancer in May 2018 and courageously dealt with chemotherapy. She had a short remission, which allowed her to finish some needlework projects and take a river cruise with her sister and dear friends. She died at home surrounded by her sons and other loved ones on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Matthew and David; her sister and brother-in-law, Stephanie and Bob Leer; her nephew, Christian Leer (Tara), of Clarkston; her niece, Elizabeth Adams (Brian), of Fallbrook, Calif.; five great-nieces and two great-nephews; as well as many dear friends in Santa Cruz and Clarkston. The women in the embroidery group at Patrick’s Craft shop in Clarkston were an absolute delight to Elizabeth.
It is impossible to describe what a bright light Elizabeth was in this world. Her sense of humor, her intelligence, her creative talents and loving, generous nature endeared her to all who knew her.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Dennis Mountjoy, Dr. Elizabeth Black and Elite Hospice for their care and support.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. The family requests that donations in her memory be made to the Willow Center for Grieving Children, P.O. Box 1361, Lewiston, ID 83501, American Cancer Society, Lewis Clark Animal Center, 6 Shelter Road, Lewiston, ID 83501 or a charity of your choice.