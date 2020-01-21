Elizabeth Anne Gamel, 86, of Festus, Mo., passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Scenic Nursing and Rehab Center in Herculaneum, Mo.
Mrs. Gamel was the owner/operator of the former Flamingo Cafe, located across Highway 61 from Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Festus. She was well known for her homemade cookies and pies. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, and was a big fan of the Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball team. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crystal City and Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 3777 Ladies Auxiliary.
She was born Oct. 6, 1933, in Nezperce, the daughter of the late Louise (née Fuchs) and Innocent Schaff. She is survived by daughter Kim (Buddy Shadowens) Gamel, of Crystal City; sons George (Pam) Gamel, of Festus, and Tim (Julie) Rissler, of Ottawa, Canada; grandchildren James “Jimmy” (Nikki) Weiss, Kelli (Chris Rapp) Weiss, Alicia Shadowens, Chris Shadowens, Cody Rissler, Ashley (Brandon) Tardoli, Tom (Angie) Oshia and Ron (Amy) Oshia; great-grandchildren Landon Weiss, Lacey Weiss, Brooklynn Rapp, Joselynn Shadowens, Karlie Shadowens, Mackenzie Oshia, Seth Oshia, Veronica Oshia, Kali Oshia, Avery Oshia and Annie Oshia; sister Margaret (Harold) Zenner, of Culdesac; brother Ray (the late Jeannie) Schaff; in-laws Paul and Patricia Gamel; and numerous other family and special friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister Catherine (the late Norbert) Baerlocher; brother George (Lois survives of Lewiston) Schaff; and dear friends Stella and Donald Almany, and Nelda Kinney.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Friday at Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus, officiated by Deacon Jerry Stoverink. Interment will be at a later date in the Gamel Family Cemetery in Festus. Memorials in Betty’s memory are preferred to the Gamel Family Cemetery Association or Sacred Heart Church.