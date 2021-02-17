Elizabeth Ada Clifford Rossiter

Elizabeth “Betty” Ada Clifford was born at home on July 31, 1942, to Charles and Sarah Clifford. She died at her home in Juliaetta on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
She married Steve Rossiter in May of 1960. They made their home in Lewiston until 1972, when they bought a farm near Kendrick. Betty spent 20 years growing vegetables, raising animals and running the farm while raising their two children.
They were divorced in 1982 and Betty bravely attended LCSC after 20 years of homemaking. She managed to complete her nursing degree in two short years and graduated in 1984. After graduation, Betty worked at Latah Care Center in Moscow for many years. During that time, her son, Ted, was diagnosed with melanoma. His death was a devastating loss that affected her for the rest of her life.
In 1994, Betty moved to Lewiston to be closer to her grandchildren. She began working at the Idaho State Veteran’s Home and worked there until illness forced her retirement. She bought a tiny home on Normal Hill and dedicated her time to creating an oasis of roses. In 2002, she became very ill and doctors locally were unable to diagnose her illness. She was sent to Seattle, finally stabilized and sent home, but with debilitating numbness in her feet and hands that would limit her mobility for the rest of her life.
The last 20 years were good; she was able to spend her time in the same backyard as her grandchildren. She was a constant presence in her family’s life, living in her own home on the same property as her daughter’s family. She was able to help with gardening, child care and offer ample advice while being close enough to family if she needed them. Her absence will forever leave a blank spot in their lives.
Betty was preceded in death by her brothers, Jim and Mike; sister, Barbara; parents, Charles and Sarah; and her beloved son, Ted. She is survived by sister, Patsy (Jerry) Klemm; brother, Les (Jackie) Clifford; daughter, Jill, and son-in-law, Ryan Groseclose, whom she loved like a son; grandchildren, Emily, Matt, Tess and Seth; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
The family will have a private ceremony in the spring.