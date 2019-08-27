Elizabeth Koller passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, due to multiple health conditions.
Beth, as she preferred to be called, was born Jan. 14, 1948, the second child of Junior D. and Irene C. Stanley. She attended schools in Lapwai and Pullman and graduated from Palouse High School. She served in the U.S. Army as a cook and later held several positions in the food service industry. Beth also had an entrepreneurial spirit and was involved in many retail and direct sales ventures.
She was preceded in death by her father, Junior D. Stanley, and her husband, George E. Koller, who was her real soul mate. Beth is survived by her mother, Irene C. Stanley; her brothers, David, Steven, Michael and Brian; and her sisters, Denise Hall and Elaine Steiner.
The family wishes to thank Elite Hospice and Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia for their kind and professional care.
Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements. There are no services or memorials scheduled at this time.