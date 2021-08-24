Eleanore Duclos Kuther, 94, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
She was born Jan. 18, 1927, in Cottonwood to Dominic and Marie Duclos. Eleanore attended St. Joseph School and graduated from St. Gertrude Academy in Cottonwood. She married Clifford Kuther on April 15, 1947. They moved to Clarkston and raised many varieties of fruit, a new line of work for a farm girl. Eleanore was a member of the Mother’s Club (Home and School); president of the Altar Society; coached Little League; den mother for her sons’ Scout troop; and eucharistic minister at Holy Family Parish. For more than 30 years, she worked sewing drapes for Unique and Weisgerber Interior Decorators.
She is survived by her two sons, Jim and Bob Kuther, of Clarkston; three daughters, Arlene (Mike) Evett, of Kooskia, Glenda (Neil) Anderson, of Everett, Wash., and Joan (Bob) George, of Red River, N.M.; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husband, three sisters and two brothers.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston. Father Root will lead the rosary preceding the service. Burial will follow at Vineland Cemetery. Please join the family in celebrating Eleanore’s life at Jim Kuther’s Home (1212 24th Ave., Clarkston) following the burial.
Memorial donations may be made to Asotin County Food Bank or St. Vincent de Paul.