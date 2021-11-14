On Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, heaven gained a beautiful angel, Eleanor Marie Edwards. She passed away peacefully at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center surrounded by family. She was 88.
She was born Sept. 13, 1933, in Belle Fouche, S.D., to James W. and Marie E. Storm. Six years later, her brother Gary was born. Living on the ranch in Hulett, Wyo., Mom enjoyed riding her horse, Mary Legs, to school, attending a one-room schoolhouse and relatives and friends coming to visit.
In 1944, the family moved to Lewiston, where she attended Orchards Elementary school, and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1951. During the summers of 1950 and 1951, she worked on the Howard Pea farm, helping with harvest by cooking and helping out around the farm. In high school, she was very active in 4-H, FHA, GAA, LClub, Majorettes, Press Club, Senior Play and was the teachers’ secretary.
In 1953, she married Keith Bing and had three girls, Christy, Karen and Karla. She used her previous farm and 4-H experience to lead the home economics and Spanish Spurs 4-H Horse Club, in Nez Perce County from 1960-70. Mom’s love for horses continued and she passed down that love to us girls. In 1960, Mom brought out a foal from Mary Legs named Ginger and she became part of our family. They were ranch horses dating back from the Civil War.
In January of 1970, dad’s job transferred us to Falls, Pa. To stay active, Mom continued her service as a 4-H leader in Wyoming County until 1972. She loved riding horses with us girls, sleigh riding, attending school events and traveling to New York City, Gettysburg, Washington, D.C., and up the coast to Maine. She especially loved the fall colors and rock walls surrounding our farm. But, her favorite was when her family and friends would come visit. In 1973, our parents divorced and we moved to Deary to be closer to her parents.
Then in 1975, Mom married her high school sweetheart, Monte Edwards. They moved to Gilbert, Ariz., and later to Kings Ranch in Apache Junction, Ariz. Together, they made wonderful memories trail riding and hiking in the Superstition Mountains, and traveling to England and all 50 states, visiting family and friends on the way. In 1981, Mom and Monte moved to Asotin, where they built a beautiful log home. She became very active in the local horse activities, and crafting leaded-glass mirrors, making one for each of us girls. Mom entered one of her mirrors into the Asotin County Fair, winning the Sweepstakes award. Eventually, her parents moved to a home adjacent to her. In 1986, Mom and Monte divorced, and he passed away soon after.
A few years later she met Don Anderson and they were companions for many years. Mom and Don built a cabin on the American River, nestled in the beautiful mountains of Elk City. She loved to share many fun times with her family and friends. Every year, she hosted ladies trail rides, inviting all her friends and family. We had so much fun riding the trails, drinking wine around the campfire, laughing, telling stories and just enjoying life. She loved to load all of us up and drive around looking for deer, elk and moose at the cabin and that continued until she passed.
Mom was such a special and vivacious soul, with a zest for life. She always stayed active as a member of the 49ers Saddle Club, one of the organizers for the Happy Hoofers Drill Team, and Women of the Wild West parade group, creator of the Lewiston Roundup Sweethearts for past rodeo royalty to continue being involved in the rodeo. She was an election volunteer, and a past member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority. Mom’s passion for gardening showed in the vibrant flower gardens she created for everyone to enjoy.
Her love for family and friends was profound, and she showed it often. Her most cherished activity was family gatherings with home-cooked meals or just to visit. She also enjoyed sitting by the fire with friends and family, and going out to eat with her weekly lunch group. Her sense of adventure included her love for travel, especially to Wyoming to see family. She was always a fan of rodeos, traveling to Cheyenne Frontier Days and Calgary Stampede. But, her favorite was the National Finals Rodeo in Vegas, which she attended for 28 years. She also traveled the Pacific Northwest, hitting the mountain trails on horseback.
In her later years, she became a member of Orchards Methodist Church. Family often took her on drives around town and the surrounding areas. She always shared stories about where family and friends lived, and what it was like growing up in Lewiston. For many years, she attended the local air shows, inviting everyone to join her. She lived a life full of adventures, making so many memories on the way and touching the lives of those around her.
She is survived by her two daughters Christy Bing (Don Richardson), Karla Bing (Sarah Boesen); seven grandchildren, Desiree Bernal (Rebekah), Christopher Bernal (Sarae Boyer), Alisha Bellavance, Jody Bernal (Anna), Jason Black (Hannah), Bryan Bezdicek (Leslee Grubb), Tyler Bezdicek; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, James (Wes) and Marie Storm, brother Gary Storm and daughter Karen Bezdicek.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Orchards Methodist Church.
Donations may be given to the Nez Perce County 4-H program.