Eleanor Lucille Logan, 97, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Novato Community Hospital in Novato, Calif., while recovering from surgery because of a traumatic hip fracture.
Eleanor was born Oct. 24, 1924, to Merton and Emily Pierce in Deary, attended school at the Elwood School House (the Old Deary School) and worked at Gritman Hospital in Moscow after graduating high school.
Eleanor married Charles Dean Logan on Nov. 6, 1943, in Moscow. During World War II, she and Dean lived in Renton, Wash., and both worked for Boeing Aircraft as airplane mechanics. Eleanor enjoyed telling stories about being lowered into the fuselage of the engine compartment of B-17 “Flying Fortress” bombers to adjust the carburetors of the airplanes. She was smaller than the male mechanics, so she was given the job, since it was a tight fit. (Eleanor’s great-grandchildren liked to brag in their history classes that instead of being a “Rosie the Riveter,” their great-granny was “Rosie the Mechanic.”)
After the war, Eleanor and Dean lived in Missoula, Mont., where she was a bookkeeper for 23 years at a commercial laundry and dry cleaner business, while raising their daughter, Judy.
In 1978, Eleanor and Dean moved to Lewiston, where she helped raise her granddaughter, Camille, and was a very active church member and board member at Grace Lutheran Church. After recovering from a stroke at age 90, Eleanor moved to Moscow in 2014 and lived at Good Samaritan Society, Fairview Villages. In 2021, Eleanor moved to Novato to be closer to her immediate family. She turned 97 three weeks before her passing.
Eleanor enjoyed reading, gardening and canning the harvest from her garden, as well as baking, and was especially known for her delicious homemade pies. Eleanor also loved to travel to California every year to visit her daughter, granddaughter and three great-grandchildren, who called her “Granny.” (They have many fond memories of Granny teaching them, as well as many of their friends, how to make Granny’s famous apple pies.)
Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Judith Logan, of Sebastopol, Calif.; sister, Edith Dion, of Moscow; granddaughter, Camille Marshall; great-grandchildren, Logan, Austin and Ryan Marshall, of Novato; as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews from Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, four sisters and two brothers.
There will be a joint graveside service for Eleanor and for her sister, Francis Sundstrom (who passed away Jan. 10, 2020, during the outbreak of COVID-19). It will be held at 2 p.m. June 30 at Elwood Cemetery in Deary. A “Celebration of Life” for both Eleanor and Francis will follow at approximately 3 p.m. at the Deary Community Center (an obituary was published for Francis in January 2020).