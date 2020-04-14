Eleanor Leona Dill was born Feb. 10, 1928, to Richard and Blanch Hall at Winchester. She passed away quietly in her sleep on April 10, 2020, from dementia and old age.
She lived in the Winchester area all her life. She married H. Douglas Dill on March 20, 1947, at the Winchester Community Church. She and Douglas had four children, Micheal (Virginia), of Winchester; Patricia, of Lewiston; Peggy Griswold (Dale), of Hayden, Idaho; and Judy (Ron, deceased), of Culdesac. She had five grandchildren, Jessica Pfeifer, Sarah Pfeifer, Angie Griswold (Tracy), Michael II Dill (T) and Wade Dill (Sarah). She also had six great-grandchildren, Lesley Bigsley, Dixie and Micheal III Dill, Annabelle Louviers, and Easton and Paisley Dill. Her brother, Gordon, survives her.
Eleanor made many quilts, dozens of embroidered pillowcases and other sewing projects. She loved potlucks, and going to coffee, shopping, taking rides, reading and especially her trips to Hawaii and Mexico. But her greatest love and comfort was her Lord and Savior.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas; sister Norma Luper; and brothers Don and Wendell Hall. Services will be held at a later date.