Eleanor L. “Poof” Wagner, 92, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville.

On July 25, 1930, Eleanor Louise Wilson was born in the backroom of the farmhouse at the O.C. Wilson Ranch in Weiser, Idaho, to Rosemary and Oren C. Wilson. The day she was born, Eleanor’s older sister (Kay) was spirited away to a local neighboring farm in case there were complications with the birth.