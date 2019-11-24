Eleanor Greene was born March 10, 1923, to Martin and Sue Whalen in Othello, Wash. She passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Eleanor was a member of All Saints Catholic Church. She married Russell Greene on Dec. 31, 1941. Five children were born to them: Patricia (Gary) Packwood, Dennis (Patti) Greene, Marcia (Gary) Isakson, Kenneth (Tina) Greene and Jerry Greene.
She was preceded in death by her husband; son Jerry; and granddaughter Jill Marie Walker.
A rosary will be said at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with a funeral Mass celebrated at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A dinner will follow the service.