Eleanor Elizabeth (Schmidt) Hinkelman passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Unique Senior Care in Lewiston from natural causes.
She was born July 18, 1930, to John C. and Anastasia (Riener) Schmidt at their home in Greencreek. She attended Greencreek schools and graduated in 1948.
Her dad took a liking to a young man who came visiting the family. Her dad thought he was visiting him, but it turned out that he had his eyes on his daughter. That man was Clark Hinkelman, and Eleanor and Clark married Sept. 29, 1951.
They built a house on his farm and immediately started a family by having twins before they were married a year. They eventually added five more children to the roster.
Eleanor was a typical farm wife for those times by raising the kids and supporting Clark on the farm. She was a great cook and enjoyed making dinner for the haying and harvest crews. She kept the house in tip-top shape. She was excellent at the sewing machine making clothes for her daughters and patching up the holes from Clark and his sons’ jeans so they could last a bit longer. Eleanor truly loved this life.
After the kids left home, she did quite a bit of quilting, crocheting and restoring trunks. Still later in her life, she sewed many baby blankets for donations along with baby towels.
She kept a beautiful lawn with plenty of flowers adorning it. She enjoyed bowling with her lady friends and was a huge Gonzaga fan and couldn’t quite figure out how they ever lost a game.
She suffered through the death of two of her sons: Daryl in 1961 and Kelly in 1975. She showed amazing strength following those tragic events buoyed by her strong Catholic faith. She was still praying the rosary until her death.
She is survived by her daughters Cindy Algeo and Ken (Claire, Dana, Paul), Janis and Larry Forsmann, (Leryn, Candyce), and June and Rod Behler, (Leslie, Dustin, Brittny, Carly); sons Lindy and Patty Hinkelman (Zach, Jake, Tracy, Gabe), and Aaron and Vicki Hinkelman, (Curtis, Kyle, Calvin, Madison); along with 32 and growing, great-grandkids. Also surviving are her two sisters, Joann Schmidt and Sister Margie Schmidt, and her two sisters-in-law Arlene Schmidt and Marilyn Schmidt.
In addition to Daryl and Kelly, those who preceded her in death are her husband Clark in 2008, her parents, sisters Marie Hasenoehrl, infants Bernadine and Grace Ann, brothers Jim Schmidt and Tom Schmidt, in-laws Glenn Hasenoehrl, Alice Schmidt, Ora Kaiser, Anna Hinkelman, Otto, Carl and Robert Hinkelman.
Mom, thanks for everything you have done for us and we’re happy that you are reunited with Dad. You two have a great time until we meet again.
Thanks to Amy and staff at Unique Senior Care, to Advanced Home Care & Hospice of Northern Idaho and Open Arms for their tremendous care in her final days. Special mention to June and Janis for giving up their time to help Mom these last couple of years. Thank you.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Greencreek with Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Greencreek Cemetery. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements. You may submit a condolence to the family online at blackmerfuneralhome.com.