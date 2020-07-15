Eleanor Dill

Eleanor L. Dill was born Feb. 10, 1928, to Richard and Blanche Hall, at Winchester.
Mom died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Lewiston. She had married H. Douglas Dill in 1947 at Winchester. They had four children: Michael, Patricia, Peggy and Judy. Doug died previously, in 1989.
Mom’s memorial service will be at 4 p.m., with a pre-service slide show beginning at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18 at the Culdesac Community Church. The church is located behind the Culdesac Post Office on Main Street. A reception will be held after the memorial. The church is handicap accessible. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple clothing in honor of Mom’s favorite color.