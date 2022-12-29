Eleanor Leiwapine Bingman passed peacefully at home with her loving family Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the age of 95. Born June 5, 1927, in Honolulu, Territory of Hawaii, to Agnus Poliahu Kaawa and George Strauss, Eleanor grew up as a typical island girl, enjoying the beautiful beaches and tropical paradise, and summers on Molokai with her grandmother and cousins chasing mice through the pineapple fields. When she was 14, she and her sister Dorothy sailed on the Matson Line to join their mother and husband, Robert T. Brooks, in San Francisco. After she graduated from high school, Eleanor went to work at the Presidio for a colonel who ran the motor pool. It was at a company party that she met the love of her life, Max Eugene Bingman. They were married Oct. 10, 1947, after Max was discharged from the U.S. Army. The newlyweds drove to his home town of Moscow, where they raised four children, and spent 70 loving years together until Max passed away in 2017.

Eleanor worked nights on the switchboard at General Telephone, was a secretary for 20 years at Bielenberg, Anderson and Walker, attorneys at law, and a secretary at the Moscow Latah County Economic Development Council. She was an active member in U.S. Jaycee Women (Jayceettes) and traveled across the country with Max to numerous U.S. Junior Chamber conventions and meetings.