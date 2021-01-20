Elaine Mildred Anderson

Late in the wintry evening of Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, Elaine passed on gently in her sleep, in her home as she wished.
Born Sept. 18, 1917, to John and Cora Lettenmaier in Southwick. Elaine graduated high school in 1935 and was a Cherry Blossom Princess in 1934. Besides being a homemaker, Elaine had worked at the Southwick post office, worked as a waitress and cook in logging camps and drove grain truck. Through her life, she had lived in Orofino, Clarkston, Cottonwood Creek and finally in Lewiston.
Elaine was a hard worker and raised her only daughter, Karen, on her own for a while after a divorce, and then she later remarried. Elaine was kind and generous, welcoming many people into her home, and everyone enjoyed her cooking, especially her cookies and elk steak. A lifelong lover of dogs, she had many in her lifetime and even grew attached to her sister’s dog when she could no longer care for one of her own. Up until the day she died, Elaine was great at spontaneous quips that surprised and brought a chuckle to all within listening distance. In later life, confusion sometimes got the better of Elaine and she was often saddened at how many friends and family had passed before her.
Elaine is survived by her sister, Ruth; nephews Davern and Freddie; niece Judy; grandson Steve; and good friends Evelyn, Jeri, Bruce and Bunny. Her daughter, Karen; sister Ilene; brother Johnny; nephews Gary and Eddie; and two of her husbands preceded her in death.
Caregivers Alexee and Justin were crucial in making her desire to remain in her home a reality. She will be buried with her daughter and late husband at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Elaine will be buried without services.