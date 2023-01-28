Elaine C. Broyles passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at age 83, following a battle with dementia. We are grateful to her caregiver and friend, Jessie, as well as the staff at Hill House in Moscow for supporting her.
Elaine was born in Great Falls, Mont., in 1939, but grew up in Blackfoot, Idaho, where she lived with her parents, Christian and Leta Wacker, and her older brother, John. Elaine loved music as a child, playing both piano and French horn, and she spent her teenage years working at the Dairy Queen her family owned. She left Blackfoot to attend Pacific Lutheran College, but eventually transferred to the University of Idaho, where she earned her bachelor’s in sociology and joined the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Her commitment to the Pi Phi sisterhood would endure for more than 50 years and was an important part of her experience as a Vandal.
Following her graduation, Elaine made her way to Utah, where she worked for the state health and welfare department while also attending the University of Utah to earn her master’s degree in social work. It was there that she met and, in 1964, married Sheldon Vincenti (they would divorce in 1994). Their careers moved them back and forth from Utah to Washington, D.C., and they welcomed their son Matthew in 1970. In 1973, they settled in Moscow and, in 1974, their daughter Amanda was born.
Elaine spent a decade focused on raising her family. She was a loving, funny and caring mom who always encouraged Matt and Amanda to excel in school, participate in music (weekly piano lessons were on the schedule from early on, with band and chorus later) and define their own path for success. She was an excellent cook, a skill she passed on to her kids, and she particularly enjoyed harvesting, canning and preparing food from the large garden she kept. She was the consummate hostess for many gatherings of family and friends, but also frequently welcomed faculty, students and guests of the U of I School of Law to her home.
Elaine’s commitment to education and community was expressed both through her career choices and how she generously gave of her free time. She served Latah County as a juvenile probation officer and later the director of youth services for more than 20 years, until she retired in 2004. A key accomplishment of her work was creation of a diversion board that was designed to keep kids out of courtrooms for minor offenses, opting instead for restitution and community service, as determined by a board of community members.
Her work to support youth in the community was also evident in the years she spent as a Moscow School Board member and chairperson. When she was initially appointed to fill a vacant seat in 1990, she said her goal was to establish an alternative school and to explore how the district could offer more vocational programs to prepare students for employment immediately after graduation. The opening of Paradise Creek Regional Alternative High School was the realization of her goal and the culmination of many years of work. She finished her board service in 1997.
Elaine was also very focused on the education and support of women. She was a longtime member of the League of Women Voters, as well as the local Chapter CC of P.E.O., holding leadership roles in both during her tenure. She volunteered as a 4-H leader, supported the Washington Idaho Symphony for many years and was a longtime member of the Pi Beta Phi alumni board that maintained the house on campus. Following her retirement, Elaine continued giving time to these organizations but also taught the AARP safe driver course for several years, played bridge regularly and loved to read and do crossword puzzles.
Elaine met Richard Broyles while square dancing and they married in 1996 at the Moscow Elk’s club, where Elaine had been welcomed as the first female member a few years prior. They spent their time traveling and enjoying each other’s company. Perhaps Elaine’s favorite part of her later years was catching up with and spoiling all her grandkids. She was immensely proud of her kids, grandkids and great-grand kids. There was never a shortage of funny anecdotes to tell or moments of pride in their accomplishments. She is dearly missed by those who had the pleasure to know her.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Richard; son, Matt Vincenti (Renae Shrum) and grandchildren Dru and Ashlynn; daughter, Amanda Vincenti (Michael Espinosa) and grandchildren Quinn and Eliot; Robert Broyles (Jody) and grandchildren Ryan and Megan; Jay (Barbara) Broyles and grandchildren Sam and Hannah; Terri (Marc) Foster and grandchildren Kendell, McClain, Chandler, Bryson, Payton and Cannon; Vicki (Mark) Ham and grandchildren Chelsie, Brandon, Mckenzi and Kati; Dan (Toni) Broyles; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother.
Donations in Elaine’s honor may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association or P.E.O. Foundation. Plans for a memorial service will be shared at a later date.
