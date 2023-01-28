Elaine C. Broyles

Elaine C. Broyles passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at age 83, following a battle with dementia. We are grateful to her caregiver and friend, Jessie, as well as the staff at Hill House in Moscow for supporting her.

Elaine was born in Great Falls, Mont., in 1939, but grew up in Blackfoot, Idaho, where she lived with her parents, Christian and Leta Wacker, and her older brother, John. Elaine loved music as a child, playing both piano and French horn, and she spent her teenage years working at the Dairy Queen her family owned. She left Blackfoot to attend Pacific Lutheran College, but eventually transferred to the University of Idaho, where she earned her bachelor’s in sociology and joined the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Her commitment to the Pi Phi sisterhood would endure for more than 50 years and was an important part of her experience as a Vandal.