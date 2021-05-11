The Good Lord waved Eileen M. Brayton around third base, Sunday, May 9, 2021, and brought her home. Born Jan. 31, 1928, to Clara and Ray Lyman in Kirkland, Wash., Eileen passed away, like a whisper, at 93, in her home surrounded by her family.
Eileen was one of three sisters. She grew up in Kirkland, attended Kirkland High School, and entered Washington State University (Washington State College) where she met, and married, her husband of 67 years, Charles “Bobo” Brayton. After 11 years at Yakima Valley Junior College, where Bobo taught, coached baseball, football and assisted in basketball, they moved to Pullman in 1961, where they raised their family and Bobo coached the WSU Cougar baseball team for 33 seasons. After Bobo retired in 1993, the couple retired to their Red Cougar River Ranch outside Pullman until Bobo’s death in 2015. Eileen moved to Spokane in 2017, where she remained until her passing.
Eileen worked in the Electrical Engineering Department and the Registrar’s Office at WSU and was an avid fan of all things Cougar. She shared Bobo’s love of the outdoors, loved horse packing back into the Idaho primitive area, salmon fishing on Kenai or Russian rivers in Alaska, driving the “backway home” to see the country. She loved gardening and sharing the bounty with others. She took great joy in caring for the farm animals. In addition to her “Team Mom” position, Eileen became a wild game chef extraordinaire, award-winning rug hooker, published author, a baseball executive, a traveling secretary (Palouse Cougars) and a reliable farm hand to mention a few. She worked hard to maintain a positive attitude and her gentle ways set an example for the world to see.
Eileen is survived by her three loving sons, Herb (Jennifer), Fritz (JoAnne) and Tom (Kris); six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to Bobo, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Evelyn and Betty.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Concordia Lutheran Church. The burial service will be private to the family at the Pullman City Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to the Bobo Brayton Endowment Fund at Washington State University; the Parker Youth Sports Foundation, 6 S. Second St., Yakima, WA 98901; or to a favorite charity. The online guest book is at www.kimballfh.com. The funeral will be livestreamed from ConcordiaPullman.org.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is caring for the family.