Eileen Geneva Huff Wohler Hazelbaker, 93, formerly of Grangeville, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, of natural causes.
Eileen was born in the home of her grandparents, Will and Maggie Huff, in Decatur County, Kan., on Nov. 2, 1928. She was the daughter of Clint and Edith Huff.
She graduated from Decatur Community High School in 1947. She continued her studies at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, Kan., and then at Fort Hayes State College, getting the prerequisites for her profession — medical technology — followed by an internship at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kan.
In Topeka, she met and married Walter Bernard Wohler. They had one son, Wayne Wohler. The family moved to Seattle in 1959, where Walter died of heart failure. They moved to Grangeville in 1967, where Eileen continued her work as a medical technologist until her retirement in 1990. She married Fred Hazelbaker in 1974. Fred and Eileen attended church, played cards and enjoyed playing their violins together to entertain many audiences. Fred passed away in 1999.
She was active in church, including singing in the choir, participating in Gideons, Rebekahs and other civic organizations. For many years, she helped at the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce visitor’s center, the Senior Citizen Center and drove for Meals on Wheels. She loved playing pinochle and cribbage. She loved traveling by car, seeing the country and seeing her friends and relatives as far away as Kansas. She was open-hearted and always willing to help someone in need.
She spent the final months of her life in the care of the wonderful people at Evergreen Estates and Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia.
Eileen is survived by her son, Wayne, and his wife Janice, of Denver; and grandchildren Brian, of Fitchburg, Wis., and Walter and Diana, of Longmont Colo. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Norma Mae Huff Wells.
At Eileen’s request, there will not be a memorial service or funeral. To complement her dedication to health care and her career in medical technology, she donated her body to the medical education program at Washington State University.