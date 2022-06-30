Eileen D. Sager, of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 25, 2022. She was 95 years old.
Eileen was born Dec. 3, 1926, near Cottonwood to Leo and Mary Rad. After graduating from St. Gertrude’s Academy in 1945, she worked as a teller for banks in both Cottonwood and Grangeville for several years. In her later years, Eileen operated the linotype for the Cottonwood Chronicle, then owned by Lloyd Rose. She also worked for Seubert’s Insurance in Cottonwood for 15 years until she retired.
Eileen married Raymond E. Sager in 1949 and their love lasted for 53 years until Ray’s death in 2002. They had three children: Brad, Becky and Jan.
She loved watching baseball. She was a devoted fan of the Seattle Mariners. She rarely missed a game. Eileen also loved working puzzles. She thought it was good for the mind and one of her favorites was working the Jumble from the paper every day.
Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, in 2002 and her oldest son, Brad, in 2003.
She is survived by her daughter, Becky (Bill) Eisele, of Lewiston, and her son Jan (Carol) Sager, of Lewiston.
She was blessed with five grandchildren: Gary, Brad, Bret, Bryan and Bonnie. She was also blessed with 11 great-grandchildren.
Mom didn’t want a service, so there will be a private burial July 7. She will be cremated and laid to rest beside her husband and her son in Cottonwood.