Edwin Lee Benjamin

Edwin “Ed” Lee Benjamin, 60, of Clarkston, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with COVID-19.
Ed is survived by his mother; his stepfather, Cavil Benshoof; his wife, Tena Benjamin (Winchester); his three children, Melissa Hall, Elizabeth Beuke and Dan Benjamin; his four grandchildren, Raelyn, Eleanor, Elias and Lillian; his brothers, Douglas Benjamin and John Benshoof; and his sister, Karen Tweedy.
Ed was born July 17, 1961, in Lewiston to Ronald Benjamin and Elinor Benshoof. He later went on to attend Northwest Nazarene University, where he would end up meeting the love of his life. On July 17, 1981, he married Tena, and spent the next 40 years of his life as a devoted husband and father.
Ed would always say that the greatest joys in his life were his faith in the Lord, his marriage with his beautiful wife, his wonderful children, and his four grandchildren. Along with spending time with family, he enjoyed camping, playing music, serving on the church board at Lewiston First Church of the Nazarene, and serving as the chairman of the Board at Life Choices Clinic in Lewiston. He was always thinking of others before himself and quick to offer encouragement when needed. Those who were lucky enough to know Ed would describe him as kind, gentle, humble, pure of heart, and a great leader. He was a quiet man, but when he spoke, he spoke with wisdom, love and intention; and because of this, he was well-respected by many. But to his family, he was always outspoken about his love, joy and pride for each one of them and consistently made an effort to express that.
The hole left by his absence, in the hearts of those who knew him, will be felt for many years to come. But there is peace in knowing that he is with our Lord, and that one day we will see him again in Heaven.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lewiston First Church of the Nazarene. Out of respect, masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send monetary donations to Life Choices Clinic, 1208 Idaho St., Lewiston, ID 83501.