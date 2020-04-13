Edwin Keith “Big Ed” Hall, 62, passed away Saturday, March 29, 2020, from a sudden cardiac event.
He was born June 27, 1957, to Keith and Dona Hall, in Pendleton, Ore.
After graduating from Lapwai High School, Ed went to work at Potlatch, now Clearwater Paper. He retired a short time ago and was living with and caring for his 85-year-old mother.
Ed is survived by his grieving mother; brother Jerry L. Hall of Fries, Va.; sister Karen K. Weza of Clarkston; and many other friends and family members, who will be listed at a later date.
A graveside memorial at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens for my beloved son, Edwin, will be determined at a date after the coronavirus has passed.
“Big Ed,” you are loved and missed forever. Love, Mom.