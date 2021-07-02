A gentle, kind-hearted spirit left this Earth on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Edwin Jay Kidder was born Oct. 3, 1963, to Lyle and Jo Kidder in Cottonwood. He spent the first 10 years of his life growing up in Kamiah before moving to Kerman, Calif. Ed finished school in Dinuba, Calif., and shortly thereafter moved back home in the Pacific Northwest.
He loved the outdoors and loved to spend his time in the mountains camping, gold panning and fishing. He loved shooting and acquired several guns through the years and was an excellent marksman. He surely loved being out in the woods and spent a large amount of time there. He was accomplished in his knowledge of the constellations and the rocks of the Earth. His thirst for knowledge provided him with a wealth of information, from history to planes and everything in between.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lyle Kidder. He leaves behind a daughter, Lindsay (Joey) Allen, of Spokane; three grandchildren, Kailee, Evan and Zoey; his mother, Joann Nolan, of Clarkston; brother Doug Kidder, of Clarkston; sister Vicki Howery, of Lewiston; and several extended family members.
A potluck celebration of his life will be held from 1-5 p.m. July 10 at Sunset Heights clubhouse at 2115 Sixth Ave., Clarkston.
The family would like to thank Elite Hospice for their care for Edwin.