Edwin Earl Wiemer Sr. passed away Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the age of 77 in Clarkston.
Ed was born Jan. 7, 1944, in Tekoa, Wash., to Earl and Wilma Wiemer. When he was three years old the family moved to Spokane, where he graduated from Lewis Clark High School in 1962.
At a young age, Ed helped his father in the family automotive shop, where he found his love of fast cars. During his high school years, Ed earned the nickname “Fast Eddie” and was known throughout the Spokane area for not only his street racing ability, but also his skill of building the fastest hot rods around.
At the age of 13, Ed met his true love in life and soul mate, Nancy Brant. In 1962, they were married and their first son, Gary, was born in 1963. Ed worked at Horsemans Grocery in Spokane until 1964. Then, the three of them moved to West Chicago. In 1965, his second son, Ed Jr., was born. In 1968, came the arrival of Ed and Nancy’s third son, Bill. While in West Chicago, Ed worked for General Mills as an apprentice electrician, but his love for mechanicing soon called to him again and he went to work for one of the biggest manufacturing companies, Allis Chalmers. In 1972, Ed and Nancy, along with their three sons, moved back home to Spokane where they had their fourth son, Jeff, in 1973. Ed then started working for American Machine as a field mechanic. In 1974, Ed and his family moved to Asotin after he accepted a transfer to American Machine in Lewiston. He continued to work at American Machine until 1978, when he accepted a position with the Asotin County Road Department as a mechanic. He was eventually promoted to shop foreman and after working for Asotin County for 30 years, he finally hung up his coveralls and retired in 2008.
Ed enjoyed watching his sons grow up playing sports and teaching each one of them how to hunt and fish. He was even known to teach the neighborhood kids some of his secret fishing techniques and occasionally show them his secret holes. He grew to love steelhead fishing and you could guarantee that he would be entered into the annual tournament with one of his sons or his friend, Glenn. After his retirement, Ed enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He would faithfully transport them back and forth to school and various sporting events.
Ed is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy; sons, Gary (Julie), Ed Jr., Bill and Jeff (Shelly); 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his father, Earl; mother, Wilma; sister, Darlene Sowell; and daughter-in-law, Quannah.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m Nov. 6, at the Asotin Cemetery with a reception following at Floch Hall at the Asotin County Fairgrounds.