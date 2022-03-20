Our Dad passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at age 90.
He was born in Boulder, Colo., in 1932, to Earle and Edna Bayman, with one brother, Richard. He graduated from Clarkston High School in 1950 and received a boxing scholarship to WSC (WSU) with a major in veterinary science. He then enlisted in U.S. Navy and later managed a gas station/bar and grill called the Barrel on 18th and Main Street in Lewiston in the mid-1950s. He met our mother, Eleanor Reidhaar, there, and in 1957, they were married. They had four children: Randy Bayman of Lewiston, Debbie Hopp of Green Bay, Wis., Lori Carlton of Asotin, and Mark Bayman of Smithfield, Ky. We lived on a farm near Greencreek and attended school there and in Cottonwood. They farmed and ranched with the whole family working especially hard in the summer months. Dad loved caring for the livestock and was the first to introduce the “Beefalo” breed, and became a certified AI (artificial insemination) of cattle in the local area. The family moved to Lewiston in 1978, where Dad owned a restaurant in East Lewiston called Beefalo Billy’s. In the 1980s, Dad got his real estate license working at Tomlinson Agency and enjoyed his home in the Reno addition. After the kids where adults and had children of their own, they moved to Kooskia, where he built a home in the woods and became a broker of his own agency called Wilderness Realty specializing in farms and ranches. In the 1990s, he moved to the Troy-Deary area with Tracy Teaford and her four children, Patrick, June, Joshua and Christopher, where they farmed and raised horses. After they moved back to Lewiston, Dad worked at Dell’s Farm and Feed store for a few years until he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, but he remained an active mountain man; he still went on wilderness retreats and attended gun shows. He also attended Reiki classes and boxing for Parkinson’s Club.
We were proud of our Dad, and he enjoyed visiting with family members when they were in town.
There will be a service at 10 a.m. on Tuesday March 22, 2022, at Mountain View Memorial Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St. No. 5137, Lewiston.