Edward Nelson Bayman

Edward was born Jan. 6, 1932, in Boulder, Colo. He passed Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Lewiston.
He was an rancher in Grangeville in his younger years and went on to become a successful Realtor until his return to ranching, raising quarter horses in his later years in Troy.
He leaves behind by his wife of 28 years, Tracey Teaford-Bayman; his four children, Randy, Mark, Debbie and Lori; and his four step-children, June, Patrick, Christopher and Joshua.
A ceremony celebrating Edward’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St. No. 5137, Lewiston.