Edward L Wininger, 72, of Lewiston, born Nov. 25, 1949, in Tusayan, Ariz., passed away Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
Edward spent most of his life dedicated to helping others and serving his country. He was an 82nd airborne medic in the U.S. Army from 1969-71, and then he became a nurse.
He was the kindest, most caring person I ever had the pleasure of knowing. He would help feed the homeless, take care of a family every Christmas who needed it, and always knew how to cheer someone up. If you asked his loved ones, they would say he’s kind, loving, respectful and the best papa — funny, smart, creative, helpful, loved and missed. He has touched the hearts of so many people. He was loved and cared for by so many, and will be missed.