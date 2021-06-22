Edward John Pierson, of Moscow, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Canterbury Inn Assisted Living in Longview, Wash. He was 72.
Edward was born July 5, 1948, at Gritman Hospital to Harold L. and Hilda L. Holm Pierson. He grew up and attended Moscow schools, graduating from Moscow High School in 1966. In 1966 he enrolled at the University of Idaho and graduated with a degree in accounting.
He went to work at Safeway in Moscow while in high school and worked there as a journeyman stocker and checker for 45 years until his retirement in 2010. Many have spoken of seeing his smiling face there.
Ed loved attending sporting events at the UI and going to Seattle to watch the Seahawks. He enjoyed watching sports on TV and talking sports of all kinds.
He kept in touch with friends and extended family with cards and letters.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Roy and Robert. Surviving are brothers David Pierson in Redmond, Ore., and James Pierson in Longview, Wash.
There will be no formal service. A private graveside and urn placement will be at the Moscow Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of choice. Arrangements were entrusted to Steele Chapel in Longview.