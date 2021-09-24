Edward John Burke III passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at his home in Kennewick of pancreatic cancer.
John’s wife, the former Lynda Myers Hiller, of Clarkston, was at his side. He born Jan. 25, 1943, in Tulsa, Okla. John served two tours in Vietnam and on the USS Constellation.
His funeral was held Sept. 17, 2021, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Walla Walla with the Rev. Raymond Kalema officiating. Burial of his ashes will be in Kennewick. A celebration of John’s life was held Sept. 18, 2021, in Kennewick.