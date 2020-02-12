Edward James Osborn, 64, passed away peacefully in his sleep, joining our father God in heaven Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
Ed was born May 15, 1955, in Kendrick, to Milford and Violet Osborn. He graduated from Kendrick High School in 1973 before joining the U.S. Navy in 1974. Ed proudly served his country until receiving an honorable discharge in 1984.
In 1985, he met the love of his life, Linda. They were married in 1986 and were happily married for 33 years. Ed loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved joking and teasing around with everyone, especially his grandkids. They all love their Papa. He loved camping, fishing, hunting and watching the Gonzaga games on TV. He attended the Assembly of God Church in Kendrick.
Ed is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters Perla Esparza and Sandra Ochoa; sons R. Keith (Shandi Ochoa) and Brian (Savanah Ochoa); 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters Marcella (Dan Salter) and Cynthia Sohns; brother Mike Osborn (Camilla); and lots of neices and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his mom, Violet; dad Milford Osborn; and sister Judy Osborne.
Honey, your family loves you so much.
In Ed’s honor, there will be a graveside service with military honors at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Kendrick cemetery followed by a celebration of life at the Kendrick VFW Hall (Veterans of Foreign Wars). Food will be provided but you are welcome to bring a side dish.