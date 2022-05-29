Edward J. “Ed” Lynch, 65, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. He was born July 9, 1956, to John B. and Talia O. Lynch at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lewiston.
Growing up, Ed built many wood pallets for Schafer Lumber Co. He mowed many lawns and trimmed trees for many Lewiston residents, especially for Howard and Mae Pew. They were like grandparents to him and looked after Ed and his mom.
At the age of 14, Ed left home and went to live with his Aunt Natalia Heath. Then, at the age of 16, he answered an ad in the Lewiston Morning Tribune and secured a job with Mrs. Henny Reil, helping her with the cattle and farming. He drove back and forth to Lewiston to finish high school. Ed graduated from Lewiston High School and went through the Diesel Technology program at Lewis-Clark State College. While there, he won many honors.
Using his mechanical skills, Ed helped many friends work on their cars. While he enjoyed this, one of his passions was building motors for “fast” cars, and he might have been in a drag race or two.
After graduating from the Diesel Tech program, Ed went to work for Paul and Becky Eke, helping them farm and log their place, and build their new home near Lenore, which is now the home of PR Eke. After his job was complete with the Eke’s, he again worked for Mrs. Henny Reil, farming and taking care of the cows. He eventually became a farming partner with her.
Over the course of several years, he was afforded the opportunity to purchase his home on the Hoffman Place as well as some adjoining land. One very special friend who mentored Ed, and to whom Ed looked for advice while he was farming, was Glen Cannon of Sweetwater. Glen drove semi-truck and bank out wagon, cleaned out gully plugs and just about anything that Ed needed help with. As Ed told Mariann, he was the grandfather that Ed never had. They talked many hours on the phone discussing cows, farming, the weather or just about anything else.
During his farming years, Ed met Mariann Chase. They were married on March 9, 2012, in Las Vegas with his best friends, Randy and Karen Olstad, in attendance. While there, they thoroughly enjoyed the Nascar Race. Through this marriage, he also gained two “bonus” kids, Jerimy Chase and Cindy Patterson, who he loved as if they were his own. Together, they enjoyed traveling, farming, hunting and fishing. Many special memories were made with friends and family at the coast and here at home.
Ed’s love for fishing and hunting brought him great pleasure with special friends: Harold Weimer, Milt and Sarah Gudgell, Mike and Linda Vavrosky, Larry and Alice Dexter, Scott Morgan and especially his grandkids. Troy and Brayden both shot their first deer with their Papa.
After several years of farming, Ed was diagnosed with Inclusive Body Myosytis (IBM), which eventually depleted all of his muscles. At the beginning of the disease, Jerimy Chase and special hired hand, Scott Morgan, came in and farmed beside him for many years. Ed thoroughly enjoyed farming and teaching his hired hands, kids and grandkids the “tricks of the trade” at Ed Lynch Farms.
To the kids and grandkids, he was their Papa, whom they loved to the moon and back. Never was there a dull moment as laughs filled the air; there were some learning moments and many stories told. Some of these stories may have been a little far-fetched, but won’t be forgotten.
Ed had a very hard time letting go of not being able to farm. He watched out the front window seeing Ridgeview Farms bringing combines, tractors and trucks by. There were a few tears, but he knew the land was being well cared for. Ed was able to see the crops being planted, watched them grow and become ready for harvest. They were wonderful to Ed, and now they are watching out for Mariann as well.
Ed is survived by his wife, Mariann Lynch, of Kendrick; Jerimy (Tammy) Chase and Cindy (Aaron) Patterson, all of Kendrick; grandkids, Logan Chase, of Grangeville, Brooke Chase (Ben Stowell), of Cottonwood, Dawson Bedard (Lexy Snyder), of Lewiston, and Troy, Aubrey and Brayden Patterson, of Kendrick; great-granddaughter, Rylee Beck, of Lewiston; aunt, Natalia Heath, of Clarkston; special cousins, Danita (Jerry) Stokes, of Lethbridge, Canada, Bob (Carroll) West, of Lomond, Canada, Beverly (Doug) Lee, of Brooks, Canada, and Talia Schneider, of Clarkston; as well as his family of Genesee.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, John B. and Talia O. Lynch; his farming partner, Henny Reil; his grandparents on both sides; and a special cousin, Bruce, from Canada.
A viewing will be held 3-5 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, at the Cameron Cemetery outside of Kendrick, followed by a celebration of life at the Kendrick Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall. Please bring stories and memories to share with all in attendance.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors and staff at Gritman Medical Center, Jennifer Grinage at the Troy Clinic, Cristie Cochrell, Marvin, Stephanie, Earl and Alice and Larry Dexter for all of their wonderful care and helping out when Mariann needed a break. Mariann is also so grateful to her family that, when she sent out an S.O.S., they came running to help.