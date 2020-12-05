Edward F. Smith, 86, of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at home surrounded with love by his loving wife, Carol; daughter Becky; son-in-law Tom; niece Kelley; nurse Kendra; and sons David and Wendel.
He was born Aug. 16, 1934. His occupation was an iron worker, and he worked on many bridges and dams, including overseas. He took great pride in his yard work and was an avid fisherman.
Ed met and married his wife, Carol, in 1972.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Carol; daughter Becky (Tom) May; son David (LaTanna) Shirley; son Wendel Kleinsmith; daughters Debbie (Steve) Collins and Lorie Watkins; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.
He will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.
Rest in peace, Ed.