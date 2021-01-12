Edward F. Meyer, 82, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, following an automobile accident that same day.
Edward was born Aug. 15, 1938, in Uniontown to Hubert “Shup” and Hilda (Guettinger) Meyer. He grew up in Uniontown and, following high school, attended Eastern Washington University and later Kinman Business College in Spokane. It was while in college that Ed met Janice Johns in an art class and the couple married Nov. 10, 1962. They made Moscow their home for a time where Ed worked for Helbling Brothers. They moved to the family farm outside Uniontown in 1966 where they made their home and raised the family.
Ed was a farmer all of his life and so enjoyed the land he worked. In 2002, they moved off the farm and into Uniontown. Ed was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Farming was Ed’s life and, in addition, he enjoyed sports, cars and antiques. Ed loved his family with all his heart and his children have many cherished memories of his involvement in their lives.
Ed is survived by his children, Brad (Roylyn) Meyer, Curt Meyer, Lei (Dave) Strottmann and Michelle Stanton (Robert Shay); his three sisters, Janice Demaray, Donna Strong and Kathie Lyon; one brother, John Meyer; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years of marriage in January 2016.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Uniontown. Social distancing protocols will be observed. Vault interment will follow at St. Gall Catholic Cemetery in Colton.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations are suggested to the St. Boniface Catholic Church Endowment Fund. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.