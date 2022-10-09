Edward Eugene Kole passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Richmond, Texas.
He was born on Nov. 23, 1943, in Spokane, to parents Ernest Kole and Alline Block and raised in Lewiston. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1962 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas Lutheran University and a master’s degree from the University of Houston.
Edward married Cheryl Kurtz on June 2, 1968, in Bellville, Texas. After serving as a band director in Texas public schools, he worked in the music business in Houston in technical and management positions. Ed and Cheryl enjoyed attending jazz performances in New York City. His special interests were photography and Bible study. He attended remotely Berachah Church in Houston.
Ed is survived by his wife, Cheryl Kole, of Richmond; his daughter, Tessa Kole, and husband, Paul Admans of Houston; his sisters Mary Jo Felton, Janie Peterson, and Vicky White of Idaho; brothers, Steve Block and Bill Kole of Washington; and nieces and nephews in the Pacific Northwest.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ernest Kole, his mother, Alline Block and his brother David Kole.
Memorials may be sent to local or national organizations dedicated to helping animals.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Knesek Bros. Funeral Chapel of Sealy, Texas.
A graveside service was held Sept. 22 at the Sealy Cemetery.