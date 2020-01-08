Edward “Eddie” L. Sams

Eddie L. Sams passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, because of complications from a car accident. He was at the Northern Idaho Advanced Care Hospital in Post Falls at the time of his death.
Eddie was born June 13, 1962, in Kellogg, Idaho, and was the son of Max Sams and Marian Sobaski Tunnicliff. He attended school in Clarkston. He spent many weekends in Juliaetta at the home of his grandparents, Dee and Genevieve Shepherd.
In 1987, Eddie married Norma Otis. They had a son, James, and a daughter, Buffy. They spent a lot of time camping, hunting and fishing. They later divorced and remained good friends. Throughout the years, they spent many holidays together. “He was my best friend.”
Eddie had five grandchildren. Survivors include his children, James and Buffy; his mother, Marian; sister Debbie; and brother Jerry Belling. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donnie and Jimmy, and his grandparents, Dee and Genevive Shepherd.
His ashes will be spread at Buffallo Hump at a later date.
There will be a celebration of life from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 18, with a potluck luncheon at the Juliaetta Community Center, 214 State St. Bring your favorite dish and fondest memories to share.