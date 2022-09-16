Edward E. Carney (1931-2022)

Edward Eugene Carney passed away quietly at his home in Clarkston, with his wife, Carol, by his side in the early morning of Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. He was 90 years old.

Ed was born Dec. 14, 1931, to Charles and Margaret (Allen) Carney near New Lexington, Ohio. He moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1951, and then was drafted into the U.S. Army, stationed in Anchorage where he met the love of his life, Carol June Wilson. They moved to Wasilla, Alaska, before he was discharged. After being discharged from the Army, they began homesteading and raising their three children.