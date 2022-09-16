Edward E. Carney (1931-2022)

Edward Eugene Carney passed away quietly at his home in Clarkston, with his wife, Carol, by his side in the early morning of Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. He was 90 years old.
Ed was born Dec. 14, 1931, to Charles and Margaret (Allen) Carney near New Lexington, Ohio. He moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1951, and then was drafted into the U.S. Army, stationed in Anchorage where he met the love of his life, Carol June Wilson. They moved to Wasilla, Alaska, before he was discharged. After being discharged from the Army, they began homesteading and raising their three children.
Ed was an avid outdoorsman who lived the Alaskan adventure. He was a heavy equipment operator, businessperson, private pilot, commercial fisherman, trapper, hunter and dog musher. In 1962, he started Carney Bros. Construction Company and for the next 30 years was instrumental in road construction and land clearing throughout Alaska. As one of the original founders of the Aurora Dog Mushers Club, he teamed with Joe Reddington and Dorothy Page to volunteer his time and equipment to reopen a portion of the original Iditarod Trail for the 1967 Alaskan Centennial Dogsled Race, which became the Iditarod Race to Nome.
Ed remained a humble yet soft-spoken man who valued family most of all. After retiring, Ed and Carol moved to Clarkston in 1985. where they built their forever home, and he continued to enjoy the outdoors by hunting, fishing, golfing and gardening.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Roxy and Jamie; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings are brothers Nick, Doug and David Carney; and sisters Linda Thomas, Nancy Williams, Charlene Pine and Cynthia Buzby. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; brothers Dan and Patrick; and sister Shirley.
The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. His final resting place is back in Alaska.