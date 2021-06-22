Edward Dean Moore was born on Friday, March 13, 1958. He died a devout servant of the Lord on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 — much loved and deeply missed.
With profound gratitude, we, the grateful sons and siblings of Ed, would like to begin this tribute by thanking all those who helped support him on his final journey. Your love, devotion, generosity and kindness was a manifestation of the great love and devotion he held for God and for each of you. Your steadfast care was an honor to witness and something we will remember always. Every thought, prayer, well-wish and good deed carried him to his final reward.
In life, Ed was an exceptional athlete with a fastball that was only outpaced by his need to tease. He was a world-class birler (log roller) and avid lover of the outdoors — much of his time was spent hunting and fishing in his beloved forests of Idaho.
Ed began his career in construction, building homes for the Hasenoehrl brothers across the Inland and Pacific Northwest. Although he later continued in that vein as a self-employed contractor, Ed was creative at heart and spent his last several decades designing house plans that have been transformed into beautiful homes.
At the tender age of 44, Ed found and devoted himself to the loves of his life, his sons: Augusto, Jordan, Lauren and Marcello Sussi. Boys, you transformed his world and made him the man he always wanted to be. He was incredibly proud of each of you, and he rejoiced in the family you brought him. His love for all of you and especially for his much-adored grandchildren will follow you throughout your lives. Thank you for loving him as much as we do.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Richard A. and Margaret J. Moore. He is survived by his sons, Augusto (Kelsie) Sussi, Jordan (Erika) Sussi, Lauren (Marcie) Sussi, and Marcello (Kristiana) Sussi; his siblings, Rob (Kathy) Moore, Steve (Cindy) Moore, and Debra (Kevin) Crawford; and his beloved grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Ed’s memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at River City Church in Lewiston. His church community will provide a luncheon immediately following the service. A viewing will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia and he will be buried at noon next to his parents at the Clearwater Cemetery.