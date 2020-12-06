Edward C. Albright, 92, left to be with his Savior on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at his home in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Ed was born Nov. 25, 1929, in Lewiston to Anna (Blum) and Clay Albright.
Through his high school years they lived on the farm in the Cameron, Idaho, area, which they fondly, (or not) referred to as “the rock pile,” which he said was only good for growing rocks and rattlesnakes. After graduating high school in 1947, he briefly joined the U.S. Naval Reserve to “get out of there.” After a year, he requested and received a discharge from the Navy so he could join the Idaho National Guard, where he served for three years until 1951, when he enlisted in the Army as an E7. In May 1952, he wed Billie Cole, who bore him three sons, Richard, Mike and Doug, and remained at her side until she passed away in October 1996.
Ed’s career in the Army spanned almost 21 years, and included service with the 92nd Armored Field Artillery in Korea from June 1952 until June 1953, and Artillery Training Command at Fort Chaffee, Ark., 1957 to 1959. He also served in West Gemany with the 35th Field Artillery from 1959 to 1962, when he and his young family returned to the U.S. onboard the liner S.S. United States.
After serving as the Active Duty NCO at the Ogden Utah National Guard Armory in 1964, he was deployed to Lam Son, Vietnam, in May 1967 with Advisor Team 70 as the Senior NCO Firing Battery Advisor. He and his family were transferred to Fort Irwin, Calif., before shortly being transferred to his last duty station of Fort Wainright, Alaska, in January 1969. (From the middle of the Mojave Desert to minus 40, that was a trip to remember). He remained at Fort Wainwright and was promoted to Command Sergeant Major, E9, until he retired honorably in May of 1972.
His awards during his military service include the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Service Medal, and the Vietnamese Staff Service Medal and numerous lesser awards and more than 20 letters of commendation from various unit commanders with whom he served, which typically contained the phrases “devotion to duty,” “enthusiastic attitude,” “meticulous attention to detail,” “leadership and professionalism,” to quote just a few.
Not one to sit still, he then hired on with the Fairbanks International Airport Fire and Security, and attended the Sitka Police Academy, where he was elected president of his class. At the airport, he steadily advanced in his job until he attained the rank of Chief of Fire and Security. His time as Chief included the visit of the Pope and President Reagan, and the modernization of various aspects of the department. He retired from the airport in August 1986.
He and his wife, Billie, then enjoyed many years of leisure and fishing on their various boats in Valdez, Alaska. They very much enjoyed the friendship and company of the other boaters during their time there, in the harbor and on the water.
As his years advanced, and his health declined, he still took pride in maintaining his house and yard, which we called “the golf green.” He was able to stay at home until the end, as he had desired, and for that we would like to express our gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and especially the team at Hospice Care. A special note of thanks goes to Roxie, his caregiver, who helped Ed be able to stay at home.
Ed took special pride in his grandson, David (another Sergeant Albright), who is following his footsteps with a successful career in the United States Army.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Billie, and his young son, Richard (Ricky). He is survived by his brother, Robert “Bob,” of Lewiston; his sons, Michael and wife Cathy, Robert “Doug” and wife Marsha, of Fairbanks; and three grandchildren, David, Ashley and Kelsey.
A memorial service is to be announced at a later date when the current pandemic situation is resolved.