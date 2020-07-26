Edward Albert Statham, born in Plainfield, N.J., passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at the age of 77 in his home in Puyallup, Wash., after a long illness.
He was born March 24, 1943, in Plainfield, the son of the late Albert E. Statham and Elizabeth Muse Statham. He is survived by his spouse, Marylene Statham, and his two daughters, Lisa Statham Aversano and Deanna Statham Crowley; six stepchildren, Pamela Steeber, Rhonda Jacobs, Lori Wolter, Debbie Lee, Kevin Wolter and Karen Wolter; their spouses; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and his brother, Stuart Statham, in Indiana. Ed was a mentor to his brother, Stuart, after their mother’s passing when the boys were ages 14 and 11.
Edward attended Plainfield High School where he was a sportswriter. He played on the varsity tennis team and then he held several jobs to put himself through college at Lafayette College in Easton, Pa. He graduated in 1965 with an economics degree.
He later used his writing skills to further his career at AT&T, where he managed a team of writers developing training for secondary and posts-secondary education.
He set an example to others as he traveled through life as a hard worker and with love for friends and family. He had a beautiful voice and sang in the boys’ choir at the Cresent Avenue Church in Plainfield.
Ed later met and married his soul mate, Marylene. They were together for 37 years, enjoying travel, golfing and family get-togethers. Ed’s sense of caring showed in his volunteering and helping others in his life. He was a loving and caring man who gave his all. He looked at life on the bright side. His notable saying was, “Another day above ground, let us rejoice and be glad in it.”
Ed became a lay speaker at his church in Lewiston. His faith and the support of close friends and family helped him through his last days. Rest in peace, dear Edward.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lewiston First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive, Lewiston.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, services will take place at a later date.