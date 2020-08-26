Edra Pearl Mattson, 102, of Clarkston, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation - Clarkston.
She was born June 25, 1918, in Bay City, Ore., to Emma (Garret) Nelson and Lee Nelson. Edra grew up in Weippe, at the family’s Schmidt Brothers’ Mill, where she was raised by her mother, Emma, and stepfather F.G. (Mickey) Schmidt. She graduated from Weippe High School.
Edra Nelson married Richard Benson and they had two sons, Richard “Dik” and Larry. Her second marriage was to Allan Summers. They had one child, a daughter, Sharon.
Edra began her working career as a beautician and later a licensed hair color technician/instructor of cosmetology in California. Returning to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 1967, she was employed as an instructor at Mr. Nick’s Beauty College until she purchased and operated the Idaho Beauty College with her son, Larry.
Edra married Clarence William “Bill” Mattson in 1973. Their fondest memories were the years spent traveling the country while living in their fifth wheel, visiting friends and family along the way. After Bill passed away, Edra continued to travel, visiting relatives and friends. Oh, the stories she would tell. We often wondered about tales untold.
Thank you to Evergreen Estates and a big thank you to Prestige Care for the additional medical care needed to extend Edra’s quality of life. A special thank you to the Robeson Wing for the extra care, support, compassion, patience and friendship. Most importantly, thank you for keeping our little Energizer Bunny going and going and going. Robeson Wing calls informing us that Edra’s “Energizer juice” needed replenishing will be missed. A special thank you to Dr. Martin for his continued care, kindness and support during Edra’s roller-coaster ride of life.
Edra was preceded in death by her parents; two siblings, Aloha Nelson Atkins and George Schmidt; her husband, Bill; two sons, Richard and Larry Benson; and a grandson.
Those left behind to carry Edra’s spirit and love of life are her daughter, Sharon Vahlkamp; favorite son-in-law Dean Vahlkamp; and her brother, Fred Schmidt; along with seven grandchildren, Teresa, Karl, Kendall, Lance, Julie, Jaimie and Susan; 17 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
It was important to Edra to donate her body to science. She wanted to contribute to life-saving research and education. Unfortunately, Washington state donors are currently not accepted because of the coronavirus. Hopefully, she will never find out.
Her ashes will join her husband, Bill, and her sons, Dik and Larry, at Normal Hill Cemetery. A family celebration of life will be planned for a later date.