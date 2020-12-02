On Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, we lost the sweetest mother and grandmother.
Edna “Jane” McKay was born Feb. 13, 1939, to Harold and Dorothy (Tweedy) Crawford in Clarkston. She was blessed with three wonderful sisters, Joan (Nick) Jacobs, Donna (Ed) Perrine and Joyce (Fred) Johnson. Jane grew up on University Street and the family homestead, “The Ranch,” at the top of Big Canyon. She graduated from Nezperce High School in 1957. Jane attended Lewis-Clark Normal School (LCSC), then started her banking career.
Jane married Wendell McKay in June 1964. They stayed busy owning and operating several businesses while living at Myrtle and Cottonwood Creek. After losing Wendell in 1976, she moved to the Lewiston Orchards and ran her hobby shop. Later, she returned to banking and cashiering. Beyond everything else, she was the sweetest mom and grandma.
She is survived by her sister, Donna (Ed) Perrine, of Priest River; children Rebecca (Greg) Cameron, Ronda (Decker) Johnson and Kaid (Patty) McKay; stepchildren Jeff (Lexi) McKay and Allison; granddaughters Rikki Spears, Catriona and Dierdre McKay; great-grandchildren Ali and Tyler Spears; plus many wonderful nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank John and Virginia Wolf for being such amazing neighbors and all the wonderful Meals on Wheels volunteers.