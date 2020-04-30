Edna Gertrude McBride passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston of the COVID-19 virus.
She was born Jan. 31, 1920, at Walla Walla to Grant and Jessie Bateman. Edna had two brothers and two sisters. She married John Roy Watson, who preceded her in death, and they had four children. Three of those children also preceded her in death, Richard Watson, Donna (John) Frary and Ronald Watson. She married Glenn Sargent Hough and they later divorced. They had two children. She married Boyd McBride and they later divorced.
Edna was a longtime resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and worked at many local businesses while raising her six children. Gardening, baking (cinnamon rolls) and spending time with her family were her passions.
Edna was very excited and happy to have reached the age of 100 years young. Survivors include her children, Dan and Lynda Watson, of Clarkston, Gary and Birdie Hough, of Deer Park, Wash., and Catherine Voss, of Apache Junction, Ariz.; her brother, Gerald, and his wife, Ginger Bateman, of Lewiston; daughter-in-law Barbara Watson, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and her dear friend, Lyle Reimers, of Clarkston. Edna had 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to her extended family, the staff at Life Care Center of Lewiston, who she loved very much.
A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.