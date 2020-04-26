Edna Fae Gardner Capellen was born May 27, 1923, in Bovill, and passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, after a long and blessed life, in Denton, Texas.
Edna and John Loyd Capellen were married July 4, 1941. They resided in St. Maries, where they welcomed their children, Jim and Jane. They moved in 1956 when Loyd bought a barbershop in Potlatch. Loyd passed away June 1, 1970.
After Loyd’s passing, Edna enrolled in the LVN program at Gritman Memorial Hospital in Moscow. For the next 34 years, she loved on, prayed for and cared for her patients — most of whom were newborns. To this day, a lot of those babies call her “Gramma” or “Auntie” Edna. She touched many lives and left a legacy of love.
Edna is survived by her children, Jim (Cheryl) Capellen and Jane Webster; six grandchildren, Jeff Capellen, Jay Capellen, Jenni Kothavale, Lonna Clark, Cheryl Ellisor and Dan Spelgatti; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Angel Hands Hospice, 8330 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, Dallas, TX 75243.