Edna Dawson

Edna Marie Dawson, 98, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Northside Hospital in Milton, Ga., with her family by her side.
Born June 18, 1922, in Mesa, Idaho, she was the daughter of Paul and Freddie Schulze. Edna married Robert Dawson in 1946 and resided in Emida, Idaho. She lived in Lewiston from 1985 to 2003. She has lived with her daughter, Kate Wallace, and her husband, Ron Wallace, for the past 18 years in Milton, Ga.
Ms. Dawson is survived by two daughters, Jane Platz and Kate Wallace, and her son, Robert Dawson Jr.
Her interests included family, crafting jewelry, knitting and reading. Edna had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.
Edna was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Those wishing to may make memorial contributions in Edna’s memory to the thedrakehouse.org or to The Drake Center, 10500 Clara Drive, Roswell, GA 30075.
A private memorial service will be held Friday at Northside Chapel, 12050 Crabapple Road in Roswell, Ga.