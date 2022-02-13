Edna Blythe Hedrick, 87, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at an assisted living facility. She was born May 13, 1934, in Keyser, W.Va. to Wilson and Carrie Junkins.
Edna attended schools in Keyser, graduating from Keyser High School.
On Jan. 13, 1955, she married the love of her life, Harold Hedrick.
The U.S. Air Force took Edna and Harold many places, including Fairchild Air Force base in Spokane, Wash., and Castle Air Force base in California. They moved to Clarkston in 1965, where Harold started working at then CCI Ammunition.
Edna began her career at the Clarkston Albertsons. She worked for them at the two locations until her retirement after 25 years of service. She loved working at Albertsons being a cashier; it enabled her to see a great number of people in the valley. She always had a smile on her face as she greeted you and had a gift of gab that followed her all through life; she would walk her dog, Tootsie, all over downtown Clarkston stopping to visit with whomever she came in contact. At her work and in her day-to-day activities, she made lifelong friends that she cherished dearly.
Edna loved going up to her cabins on the Snake River, being out in the sun and swimming in the river (usually no matter what time of the year). Edna and Harold were very avid antique and Aladdin lamp collectors, traveling all over the United States to lamp gatherings. She didn’t get a driver’s license until she was 50 years old when she secretly learned how to drive and surprised Harold. You always knew when she was going to the store because you would hear her in the yellow convertible Volkswagen bug using only two gears to make it to the end of the block.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; two siblings, Marlene Junkins and Junior Junkins; and daughter, Cindy Wightman. She is survived by her six siblings, Susie, Brub, Steve, Dick, Frank and Kathy; her son, Hal (Andrea) Hedrick; daughter Carrie (Bryon) Palmer; and son Alan (Sally) Hedrick. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Haley Jo (Garrett) Harris, Sam Palmer, Hillary Hedrick and Jackson Hedrick; and great-grandchildren Aubrey and Eli Harris. There will be no service and memorial donations are suggested to be sent to Helping Hands Rescue at P.O. Box 1975, Lewiston, ID 83501.