Edna Anna Klappenbach passed to heaven Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Advanced Health Care of Lewiston. Edna lived a full and rich life for more than 104 years.
She and her twin, Edgar, were born to Albert and Gladys Skinner Hewson in Harrison, Idaho. The family moved to Grangeville, where Edna graduated from high school in 1933. She married Alfred Klappenbach from Lewiston on Sept. 17, 1938. They had three children: Dale, Frances and Karl.
In 1950, Edna contracted polio. After returning home from the Elks Convalescent Home in Boise, Edna jumped into full motherhood without the use of her right arm. There were few things she could not do, adapting in her own unique style. Her family enjoyed her homemade bread and cinnamon rolls until she was 98 years old. She was especially proud of her garden, with fresh tomatoes and cucumbers going to those who visited.
She received a new hip after falling in 1998, returning home after seven weeks without a cane or walker. Edna had that never-quit attitude and cheerful spirit through it all. The running joke in the family was that her longevity was due to her daily beer. Joy and laughter were always present when Edna was around.
Edna is survived by daughter Frances (Jimmy) Harris, son Karl Klappenbach and daughter-in-law Carol Klappenbach. She is also survived by grandchildren Joel (Becky) Klappenbach and their children, Eli, Oscar and Ruby; Kristine (Bart) Drango and their children, Lexie and Molly; Todd (Guin) Harris and their children, Taylor and Jossalynn; Kari Harris; Clark Klappenbach; and Adam (Cheryl) Klappenbach and children Courtney, Chase and Laney. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Edna in death were husband Alfred, son Dale, brothers Edgar and Merton, and sisters Lillian Miller, Mina Piper and Glenys Bundy.
A celebration of life will be held May 23, 2020, near what would have been her 105th birthday, so that relatives and friends near and far can make plans. The family suggests memorials be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, where she was a member for more than 70 years.
The family cannot thank the professionals at Advanced Health Care enough, where they welcomed, loved and cared for Edna as one of their own.
