Edmund Manuel Chavez, 95, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022. His final act was orchestrated with the finesse he exemplified as a manager, theater director, hobbyist, loving husband and father. His was a life in five acts.

Act 1: On Nov. 20, 1926, Ed was born in San Antonio, the third child of Edward and Estella Chavez. Despite the Great Depression, his childhood was happy. He loved going to baseball games and then running home to listen to the Metropolitan Opera on the radio. A gifted tenor, he loved opera from an early age.