Edmond “Ed” Raymond Waltari, 78, passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at his home in Asotin. He and his beloved wife Pearl had the honor of just achieving their 60th wedding anniversary that very same day.
He was born June 3, 1943, in Ashtabula, Ohio, to Edmond Waltari and Evelyn (Anderson) Welton.
Ed married Pearl Cole on Jan. 13, 1962, in Ashtabula. They had three sons, Edmond (Dana), Rick and Jamie. The family lived in Ashtabula until 1970, when they headed west for job opportunities, settling in Clarkston. Ed was a member of the Laborers’ International Union of North America for more than 50 years.
Ed and Pearl enjoyed many camping and fishing trips on the Snake River with family and friends. They spent a lot of time at Rick’s cabin in Anatone in their final years of camping. He and his sons Dana and Jamie spent many hours hunting in the Blue Mountains. He also enjoyed driving around town with Skipper, his four-legged companion. Checking on family and friends was a daily occurrence for Ed. He always knew who was coming and going. He was a very giving man, would give the shirt off his back if a friend was in need. He loved to take care of his family and friends. He was known for dropping off food and gifts to his children and grandchildrens’ homes, usually just on the doorstep, then after he had already left, he would call to let them know it was there.
Poppy, as his grandchildren called him, really loved seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. He looked forward to having them stop by the house for a visit. Always had a cold soda, funny story, or something interesting to show them.
Ed was a longtime member of the Clarkston Eagles and Clarkston Moose lodges; he made many wonderful friendships through both organizations.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Dana; sister Renee; and brother Terry.
Ed is survived by his wife of 60 years Pearl; sons Rick (Summer) and Jamie; brother Tracy (Kelly) Welton; sister-in-law Diana Welton; grandchildren Justin, Jarred, Jolene, Brittany, Molly, Tori, Keeton, Tanner, Katie and Maddie; great-grandchildren Jaron, Trey, Major, Hadley, Iylah, Atticus and Waylon; along with many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were entrusted to Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston. Ed will be laid to rest in the Asotin Cemetery near his eldest son.
Let us come together, friends and family, to share in the life of Ed. Although he will be sorely missed, this will be the celebration of a man who was a kind soul to friends and strangers alike. We will gather to commemorate him at 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Lewiston Eagles, 1310 Main Street.
Despite the sorrow we may be feeling, we will remember, as Ed would say, “Never say goodbye; it’s see you later.”